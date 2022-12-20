Mr Freeman – the former curator of the Ceredigion Musuem in Aberystwyth town centre - told the Cambrian News: “In 1805 Aberystwyth was very much like other Welsh towns. It was often described as unattractive and dirty (there were lots of pigs in the streets); the streets were badly paved; the water supply was poor and there must have been a lot of building work going on. It improved considerably by the 1830s with many more facilities, such as the Assembly rooms, better water supply, gas lighting, drainage and pavements.