Dolgellau is getting ready for this year’s Râs Y Gader.
It will take place on Saturday, 20 May, and this year’s race is a championship race.
This is the 30th time the race has been run since it started 32 years ago.
The main race is sold out but children can register for that morning’s fun run at the Free Library.
A race spokesperson added: “We are very grateful to our sponsors The Royal Ship Hotel, JGS Electrical Solutions Ltd and Cyngor Tref Dolgellau.
“Please also note the usual road closure on the day.”