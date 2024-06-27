Gwynedd has a lower rate of avoidable deaths than Wales’ average, new figures show.
With nearly a quarter of all deaths across England and Wales in 2022 considered avoidable, the King's Fund think tank said avoidable ill health has "devastating consequences for individuals, families, communities and the economy".
Avoidable mortality is defined as deaths caused by either preventable or treatable health conditions for those aged under 75. They can be avoided through effective public health and timely healthcare interventions.
Office for National Statistics figuresshow there were 893 avoidable deaths in Gwynedd between 2020 and 2022, with 64% of them considered preventable.
The area had a rate of 256 avoidable deaths per 100,000 people – slightly up from 253 in 2017-19, before the pandemic, and lower than Wales’ average of 287.
The north West had the highest rate and most avoidable deaths at 310 and 61,503. The South West had the lowest rate – 211.
Veena Raleigh, from the King’s Fund, said: "The cut in public health budgets of one-quarter since 2015-16, illustrates governmental failure to adequately prioritise improving health and preventing illness in areas where people have the poorest health.
"Healthcare services in the UK are also under-resourced compared with international peers, and key health outcomes are worse – a powerful testimony the UK is doing poorly also on treating people."
In 2022, 22% of deaths in England and Wales were considered avoidable – down from 24% in 2021.
Kathryn Marszalek, senior analytical manager at the Health Foundation, said: "While avoidable mortality rates have fallen since 2021, they are still higher than pre-pandemic levels.
"However, this will still include the many Covid deaths in 2022."
The ONS said cancer was the leading cause of avoidable mortality in 2022, but it has declined steadily since 2001, while the mortality rate for alcohol-related and drug-related deaths continues to increase.
Ms Marszalek said: "The next government faces an uphill challenge improving the population's health and reducing inequalities.
"Improving health needs long-term cross-government action ranging from ensuring good-quality jobs and housing to investing in wider public services and ensuring everyone has equitable access to health care services."
Men saw a higher rate of avoidable deaths in every area across the country. In Gwynedd it stood at 315 and 197 for women.
Ms Raleigh said without a significant focus on improving the nation's wellbeing, political aspirations for economic growth are unlikely to be realised.