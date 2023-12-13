Mark Drakeford has announced he will step down as the first minister of Wales and the leader of Welsh Labour in March 2024.
He took office as first minister exactly five years ago to the day of the announcement on 13 December 13, 2018.
Prof Drakeford said a leadership contest to elect his successor will be concluded by Easter, with a UK general election on the horizon.
He said: “There’s been exactly five years since I’ve accepted this role.
“And when I stood for the leadership of the Labour party in Wales, I said that if I were to be elected I would aim to serve four or five years.”
Prof Drakeford stressed: “I will be fully focused until the day I cease being first minister on the job that I do on behalf of people here in Wales…
“There will be plenty of time for political obituaries and retrospection once I cease to be first minister – but not before.
“In a five-year period that has seen Wales deal with austerity, Brexit, the Covid pandemic, the climate crisis, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and four different prime ministers – so far – there will be lots to reflect upon.”
Vaughan Gething, Jeremy Miles and Eluned Morgan – Wales’ economy, education and health ministers respectively – are the frontrunners to become the next first minister.
Rebecca Evans and Julie James, who are responsible for finance and climate change respectively, have also been touted as potential candidates.
An ITV Wales/YouGov poll this week showed Prof Drakeford’s popularity with the Welsh public has dipped to an 18-month low.
Prof Drakeford equalled Labour’s best ever result in 2021 – winning half of the Senedd’s 60 seats – following bleak polling for his party in the early run-up to the election.
The turnaround in the polls has been credited to the way Prof Drakeford cautiously steered Wales through the pandemic.
Prof Drakeford has been in the Welsh Government since 2013 when he was appointed health minister by his predecessor Carwyn Jones.
He served as finance minister from 2016.
He has said he will remain an MS until the end of the Senedd term.
Last month marked the halfway point between the 2021 election and the probable date for the next Senedd poll in May 2026.
Prof Drakeford, whose wife Clare died in January 2023, has been at the heart of Welsh democracy since the then-National Assembly for Wales was founded in May 1999.
A former special adviser, he was first elected to succeed Rhodri Morgan as the Cardiff West representative in May 2011.
Prof Drakeford, a Labour councillor in the 1980s and 1990s, was head of Rhodri Morgan’s political office while he was first minister and was previously a probation officer and youth justice worker.
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “As he announces his departure I recognise and pay tribute to the First Minister’s dedication to public life and in particular the tone of his leadership through the pandemic.
“We have been able to build a constructive relationship in delivering transformative policies through the Co-Operation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru. Be it with Mark Drakeford or his successor, our priority has been and will be to deliver for Wales. That will continue to be our guiding principle.
“When he took office, the First Minister spoke of the opportunities that came with the position of Leading the Welsh Government. Regrettably, those opportunities have been squandered, resulting in longer waiting lists, falling educational standards and a stagnant economy.
“The First Minister told me in the Senedd yesterday that the question of his successor was “nothing to do” with me. But who can become First Minister through an internal Labour party election matters to all of us.
“However, whoever is in charge of Labour in Wales, there’s no taking away from the fact that they take their orders from Keir Starmer, who has a blind spot to Wales’ and offers nothing to address our needs and aspirations.
“Unlike other parties, Plaid Cymru will always prioritise fairness and ambition for Wales."
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS said: “I wish Mark well as he stands down from the helm.
“While we may have different visions for Wales, I know I'm joined by colleagues in holding a huge amount of respect for his dedication to the job of First Minister.
“It’s important, however, with this announcement that there is no distraction from the really important job of delivering for the people of Wales.
“Labour politicians jockeying for the role of First Minister must not detract from this.”
Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds said: “I’d like to personally thank the First Minister for his leadership and dedication to Wales throughout his five years in the role.
"Whether you disagree or not with the First Minister and his government’s decisions, it would be untrue to say that Mark has lacked any passion for his job.
"Throughout his time in office, he was provided consistent and clear leadership that has steered this country through some difficult times and for that we owe him a debt of gratitude.
"On a personal level, Mark has shown nothing but kindness and support to me throughout my time in the Senedd and for that I will forever be grateful.
"I wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.
"My message to the new First Minister is a simple one, set a new vision for Wales.
"We as a nation are facing multiple crises, in our NHS, our schools, our economy and with the cost of living.
"We desperately need fresh ideas and a real drive to radically change the future of our country for the better.”
Councillor Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association said: "On behalf of the WLGA and local government, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication that Mark Drakeford has shown during his tenure as First Minister.
“Throughout his time in office, Mark has steered Wales through challenging times - none more profound than the Covid-19 pandemic. He has consistently championed the cause of local government; he has recognised its pivotal role in shaping our communities and has shown his habitual appreciation for the value and importance of local services.
“The First Minister’s collaborative approach, evident in his positive working relationship with the WLGA, has been instrumental in fostering constructive dialogue and advancing shared goals. His insightful address at WLGA’s recent Annual Conference resonated with local government leaders across Wales, and provided yet another example of his commitment to engagement and partnership has been a cornerstone of our collective efforts.
“His legacy of service to Wales will undoubtedly endure, and we look forward to building upon the strong foundations for relations between local and Welsh governments for the sake of all our communities. We would like to sincerely thank Mark for his tireless efforts and his invaluable contribution to our nation.”
Unison Cymru/Wales regional secretary Jess Turner said: “We thank Mark Drakeford for his close relationship with the trade union movement and the social partnership act which he helped deliver to place unions at the heart of decision making in Wales.
“We look forward to working with the next Welsh Labour leader to prioritise public sector workers and the vital services they provide.
“Workers in Wales deserve a general election now to end the unprecedented financial squeeze at the hands of the Westminster government.”