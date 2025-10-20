Care services across Wales are delivering higher standards of care, but challenges remain, the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) Chief Inspector's Annual Report for 2024-25 has said.
The report shows how targeted inspection and enforcement is supporting measurable improvements whilst highlighting ongoing sector challenges.
The report said that CIW’s “intelligence-led approach to inspection has contributed to significant quality improvements.”
Across all sectors, the majority of inspection ratings awarded during 2024-25 were ‘good’ or ‘excellent’: 84 per cent in adult social care, 78 per cent in children’s services, and 80 per cent in childcare and play services.
The report outlines that the inspectorate brought forward 239 inspections during the year in response to concerns raised by families, staff and professionals.
“Despite ongoing workforce and financial pressures, Welsh care services continue to innovate with direct benefits for people across Wales,” the report says.
The report highlights examples including micro care initiatives that have reduced domiciliary care waiting times by up to 30 per cent and help people stay at home for longer.
Gillian Baranski, Chief Inspector for Care Inspectorate Wales said: “Every day I see the transformative power of good care - from children thriving in nurturing environments to older people maintaining their independence with the right support.
“I am continuously impressed by the fortitude of the workforce who deliver this care, often in the face of significant challenges.
“The care and support most people receive is of a good or excellent standard, and they thrive because of it.
“This annual report shows real progress in care quality across Wales.
“However, we remain clear-eyed about ongoing challenges.
“Workforce shortages, financial pressures and rising demand continue to test service resilience.
“That so many services deliver high-quality care in this context is a testament to the dedication of the workforce and the strength of the care sector.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.