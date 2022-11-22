Recognition for stalwart of Riding for the Disabled Group
A long-serving secretary for the Aberystwyth Riding for the Disabled Group has been presented with a certificate in recognition of her commitment to the group’s work.
The group held their AGM on 16 November at Aberystwyth Tesco’s Community Room, where chairman Christine White reflected on the problems of recommencing sessions post-Covid and hoped these would soon be resolved.
The group, based at the Rheidol Riding Centre, Capel Bangor, provides fun and riding therapy each week for pupils from the Special Needs Unit, Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos.
One of Christine’s pleasant duties was to present retiring secretary Judith Bray with a long-service certificate and bouquet of flowers in recognition of her work for the group.
Judith has volunteered for RDA locally in a variety of roles since the 1980s and has been a stalwart supporter.
The group always needs volunteers and help with fundraising and anyone willing to assist should go to the RDA website to make contact and will be warmly welcomed.
