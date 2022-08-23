Records broken at art group’s show
By Julie McNicholls Vale
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Friday 2nd September 2022 2:14 pm
This year’s annual exhibition by Llanfair Art Group in Harlech has broken records, with over 80 pictures being sold during the two-week event.
After a two-year break because of Covid, members had plenty of paintings, but had wondered how sales would be during an economic downturn. However, the 2022 exhibition exceeded all expectations and was the group’s best in recent memory.
After a break in August, members will soon be back at work in Llanfair’s Neuadd Goffa busy creating works for next year’s exhibition, and, of course, eating cake!
