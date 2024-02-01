A joint inspectorate review of child protection arrangements in Powys has found that while organisations responsible for safeguarding children have "appropriate systems and arrangements in place to safeguard children who are at risk of abuse or neglect", the "recruitment and retention of key staff in some sectors is impacting on children’s safeguarding arrangements."
Between 16 and 20 October this year, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) and Education and training inspectorate for Wales (Estyn) carried out a joint inspection of the multi-agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Powys.
The joint review of child protection arrangements in Powys is one of a series of similar inspections across Wales that focus specifically on multi agency response to safeguarding children.
The report highlights how opportunities for partnership working are positively taken up.
Actions usually happen within appropriate timescales, with support and protection in place to meet children’s needs.
There is good multi-agency attendance and participation in child protection meetings arranged under the Wales Safeguarding Procedures (WSP).
However, the report also makes some recommendations for improvements such as enabling children to take a more active part in decision making forums and the need to simplify systems for recording safeguarding information.
A spokesperson for Care Inspectorate Wales said: “During our inspection we were really pleased to see a highly positive culture of joint multi-agency working in Powys, despite the well documented workforce pressures.
"We will be working with safeguarding partners across Powys to ensure action is taken to address any gaps and areas for improvement.
"Collectively, we are committed to raising standards and delivering positive outcomes for the children and young people most at risk across Wales.”