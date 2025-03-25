A project funded by Ceredigion Local Nature Partnerships and carried out by Friends of Netpool Park came to fruition last Sunday when three new recycled plastic benches were installed in Netpool Park, with great pompand ceremony.
Pamela Gaunt , a retired professional actress who donated the first bench, led a procession including Cardigan’s Mayor Olwen Davies, to the new memorial bench placed on the spot her mother had loved to sit and watch the river in the last months of her life.
The other two benches both purchased through the grant , and a kind donation from Cardi Building Supplies were then inaugurated.
Cllr Davies gave a short speech commenting that it was apt that the benches allowed people to enjoy both views of the Teifi River and the Gorsedd Stone Circle, newly planted with daffodils, in the year prior to theNational Eistddfod being held just outside Cardigan.
Friends of Netpool Park also thanked Cardi Shed for agreeing to restore all the other dilapidated benches in the park, one of which was donated by the Cardigan Soroptimists many years ago.
The event ended with music, tea and cakes at the Fisherman’s Rest Café, whose owner Jane Roche is a great supported of the project.
A raffle with goods donated by local people and businesses raised £100 towards future projects.
This includes plans to repair the damaged and dangerous Gazebo.
On Wednesday, 9 April at 4pm Friends of Netpool Park will be giving a presentation about the project and its plans for the future at Fisherman’s Rest Cafe.