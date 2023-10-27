RESIDENTS wishing to take rubbish to recycling centres in Ceredigion will have to prove they live in the county under new rules that come into effect next month.
Ceredigion County Council is changing the rules at household waste sites n the county from Monday, 6 November.
One of the biggest changes is that residents using the HWS in Ceredigion may now be asked to provide proof of Ceredigion residency.
This is because the sites are provided for the benefit and use of residents who pay Council Tax in Ceredigion.
Proof of Ceredigion residency can include official documents with a name and address such as a Council Tax or utility bill (no older than three months) or driving licence.
The changes to the HWS rules also include clearer guidance as to what materials can be deposited at the sites as well as setting out limits for certain materials.
The Day Permits system has also been updated and clarified, to ensure that no illegal disposal of waste occurs at the site which helps ensure all containers are available to all legitimate site users during opening hours. Before your visit, please check to see which vehicles require a Day Permit on the Council’s webpage.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “The Household Waste Sites are valued facilities.
“We need to ensure that they are used properly and legally by those who are entitled to use them. The changes being introduced will help with this as well as making sure that the waste deposited at the sites is dealt with in the most financially and environmentally efficient way. As part of Caru Ceredigion we would like to thank all residents of the county for working with us on this which is of benefit to our communities and environment.”
Household waste sites
The recycling centres in Ceredigion
Aberystwyth
Glanyrafon Industrial Estate, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth. SY23 3JQ
Opening hours:
- Monday - Friday 09:00 - 17:00
- Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holidays 10:00 - 15:00
- Closed Christmas Day, New Year's Day & Good Friday
Cardigan
Cilmaenllwyd, Penparc, Cardigan. SA43 1RB
Opening hours:
- Monday - Friday 09:00 - 17:00
- Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holidays 10:00 - 15:00
- Closed Christmas Day, New Year's Day & Good Friday
Lampeter
Industrial Estate, Tregaron Road, Lampeter. SA48 8LT
Opening hours:
- Monday - Friday 09:00 - 17:00
- Saturday, Sunday & Bank Holidays 10:00 - 15:00
- Closed Christmas Day, New Year's Day & Good Friday
Llanarth
Rhydeinon, Llanarth. SA47 0QP
Opening hours:
- Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays 10:00-17:00