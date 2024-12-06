The Met Office has updated its weather warning for wind from yellow to red ahead of Storm Darragh hitting the Cambrian News region.
An Amber weather warning had been issued, but that has been updated to a red for 3am-11am tomorrow, Saturday.
Authorities are warning the public to remain vigilant and take care when travelling due to weather warnings for wind and rain
A Yellow weather wind warning is in place for today from 3pm.
The Met Office say “damaging winds associated with Storm Darragh are expected to cause significant disruption” during Saturday’s red warning. The warning covers large areas of Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
People should expect the following:
- Danger to life due to flying debris and falling trees
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of extremely strong winds will develop during the early hours of Saturday morning as Storm Darragh moves across the Irish Sea.
“Gusts of 90 mph or more are possible over coasts and hills of west and south Wales, as well as funnelling through the Bristol Channel with some very large waves on exposed beaches.
“The strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning, though it will remain very windy with Amber wind warnings still in force until the evening.”
Residents and visitors are advised to be safe and not make unnecessary journeys during the weather warnings.
The public are reminded to be careful whilst travelling as the winds may result in fallen trees and debris being present on the highway.
The public are also asked to be vigilant in relation to the potential damage to buildings and other structures, resulting in tiles and other debris falling in public areas.
The winds could also lead to power cuts and affect council-run services.
Visit the Met Office website for updates on the weather situation.
Any further updates in Ceredigion will be published at www.ceredigion.gov.uk/StormDarragh