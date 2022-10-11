Refurb of leisure centre could cost £6m
A LACK of investment in leisure centres across Powys, by the previous administration has been slammed as a meeting heard that refurbishing Machynlleth’s facility could cost £6m.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, 11 October the future of Machynlleth’s Bro Ddyfi leisure centre was discussed after it was dumped from proposals for new build Ysgol Bro Hyddgen.
At the meeting education portfolio holder Cllr Pete Roberts said that the leisure centre would be refurbished and the council would “seek funding” for that.
Cllr Aled Davies told the meeting: “I know the council is in financial straits at the moment, and I asked if there were any plans to mothball or downgrade the offer across our 13 leisure centres in Powys.”
Cllr Davies said that he had received assurances that this wouldn’t happen but: “I would like that confirmed.”
Leisure portfolio holder Cllr David Selby said: “On leisure centres as a whole, Cllr Aled would be well aware of the underfunding they have experienced over the last five year.
“Just as we have a backlog of maintenance in other buildings, we have a backlog across the leisure centres portfolio.
“Something I would love to see resolved but it might not be possible immediately.
“I’m aware of the issues in Machynlleth leisure centre and we have a fully costed scheme to resolve those which will be considered alongside other capital programmes.
“Sadly no money has been spent on these buildings, for many a long year.”
The updated condition survey for Bro Ddyfi Leisure Centre, carried out
in spring 2022, says that £3.5million is required for maintenance of the
centre over the next ten years.
Any major refurbishment is estimated to require around £6million.
