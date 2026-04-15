With just three days left before the deadline, Gwynedd Council is urging people to register to vote.
The voter registration deadline for the Senedd election on 7 May is midnight on Monday 20 April, and anyone who wants to vote must make sure they are registered in time.
Research shows that some groups - such as young people, students and those who have recently moved - are less likely to be registered than others. However the message is clear, it’s not too late and registering is an easy and quick process.
Voters can apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote. It takes just five minutes.
Once registered, voters have a range of options – they can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote on their behalf, known as a proxy vote.
Voters in Wales will not need to show photo ID to vote in this election.
Dafydd Gibbard, Gwynedd Council Chief Executive and Returning Officer for Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency said: “Senedd elections are an important opportunity to have your say on who represents you locally and who makes decisions on issues that affect day‑to‑day life here in Gwynedd. It’s important to make sure you’re registered in order to take part in the Senedd election in May.
“Everyone who has registered receives their polling cards through the post. If you haven’t received your card, or if you have questions about applying for a postal vote or a proxy vote contact Cyngor Gwynedd via [email protected] or telephone 01766 771000.”
The closing date for requesting a postal vote is 21 April, and a proxy vote is 28 April.
Rhydian Thomas, Head of the Electoral Commission Wales, said: “It’s important that people check they’re ready to vote ahead of the upcoming Senedd election on 7 May. All voters must be registered, and some may need to apply for a postal or proxy vote. 16-17 year olds and foreign nationals living in Wales are also eligible to vote at this election, and photo ID will not be required.
“If you’ve recently changed your name, address or moved home since you last registered, it takes just five minutes to update your details online. Checking now helps make sure you can vote in a way that’s right for you.”
Information about registering to vote and all your voting options can be found on the Electoral Commission website: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voting-and-elections and the Gwynedd Council website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/election.
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