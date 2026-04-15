A lantern parade, live music, funfair and food stalls had been organised as part of the event, and it had originally been due to take place on Saturday, 4 April. But with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind in place for Gwynedd from 6pm on Saturday, 4 April until 12pm on Sunday, 5 April, Tywyn Events Organisation announced on Tuesday, 31 March, that the event would have to be postponed.