The organisers of an event in Tywyn have spoken of their disappointment that it was affected by bad weather on two consecutive weekends.
Tywyn Events Organisation spent time and money organising Tywyn Light Fest, but bad weather one weekend forced its postponement and further bad weather the following weekend forced the event indoors.
A lantern parade, live music, funfair and food stalls had been organised as part of the event, and it had originally been due to take place on Saturday, 4 April. But with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind in place for Gwynedd from 6pm on Saturday, 4 April until 12pm on Sunday, 5 April, Tywyn Events Organisation announced on Tuesday, 31 March, that the event would have to be postponed.
A group spokesperson said then: “Due to adverse weather forecasted for this weekend we have unfortunately have had no other choice but to postpone the event until the following Saturday.”
Lantern workshops at The Mermaid Lounge and Neptune Club went ahead as previously advertised, and organisers remained optimistic that Tywyn Light Fest would be able to go ahead the following weekend, on Saturday, 11 April, but further disappointment awaited organisers when more bad weather hit the town.
The organisers of Tywyn Light Fest have spoken of their disappointment that the event first had to be postponed and then had to move indoors, and the impact of this on turnout and their finances.
A Tywyn Events Organisation spokesperson said: “Sadly our event didn’t go great.
“Tywyn Light Fest was unfortunately rescheduled from Easter Saturday due to Storm Dave.
“When the event was due to go ahead the following Saturday, updated forecasts predicted gusts of up to 50mph. As a result, the event had to be relocated to Tywyn High School for safety reasons.
“Due to the significant costs involved in organising the event, many of which were unrecoverable, we made the decision to proceed indoors in an effort to offset some of the expenses through bar sales and donation buckets. Sadly, attendance was lower than hoped, and only a small portion of the costs was recovered.”
It is a bitter blow for the organisers, but they remain determined to organise more events for Tywyn in the future, and already have things planned for later this year, as the spokesperson explained.
“Despite these challenges, we remain committed to bringing events to the community and are pressing ahead with Tywyn Live, a free, family-friendly music festival set to take place on Tywyn Promenade on August 30th,” they added.
“The festival will showcase both local talent and well-known bands from across the Welsh and English music scenes.
“We are hopeful for good weather, as the success of these events is crucial.
“As a self-funded initiative without consistent external financial support from grants or councils, the future of events in Tywyn depends heavily on the success of each one.
“We encourage anyone who is able to come along, support the event, and enjoy the free family entertainment on offer.”
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