Reform say archived social media posts show that Elin criticised the flying of the UK flag outside a government office in 2021, and that she shared a post saying Kemi Badenoch is a ‘black collaborator’ in 2024. Also in 2024, she is accused of posting that Cardiff was the ‘most unappealing city in the world’, and in 2021 of sharing a post saying Wales is the ‘racist capital’ of the UK. In 2024 Reform say Elin shared another post supporting the blocking of removal of illegal immigrants, and in 2020 claimed the UK Government was actively attempting to cull its people.