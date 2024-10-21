Remediation work is set to begin after metals and contaminants were found at the former gasworks site in Machynlleth.
Investigations found coal tar and ‘residual gaswork contaminants’ including metals, cyanides and asbestos in the soil and groundwater posing a risk to local waterways if flooding occurs.
Wales & West Utilities (WWU) will this month address the soil and water contamination to prevent ‘migration’ of the contaminants to the Afon Dyfi, its tributaries, and the residents and businesses that flank the now vacant plot of land.
The former gasworks lies west of the town centre, between a row of terraced housing, a depot and an abattoir.
Their report found that the contaminants would pose a risk in an event such as heavy rainfall in the area which is categorised as a flood zone.
It also named potential risk to commercial workers and residents if the contaminants ‘migrate’ in an event like this and lead to indoor inhalation. The remedial work will include excavation, removal of water and disposal of contaminated substances, commissioned by WWU which took over ownership of the site in 2005.
A WWU spokesperson however said any risks to locals were low: “The risks to nearby residents from ground contamination within the site, as characterised by the previous phases of investigation, has been assessed to be at an acceptably low level.
“Whilst the proposed remediation works are primarily designed to address the risks to the water environment, once completed, they will further reduce any risk to the public and nearby residents.
“WWU has engaged an experienced contractor who has been involved in environmental improvement works on gasworks sites for over 25 years.
“Control measures will be put in place to ensure that the risks to local residents and the public during the remediation works are minimised to an acceptable level and supported by a programme of reassurance monitoring.”
They estimate the work to take six to eight weeks, using excavators and mobile soil and water treatment systems. Alan Smith, Land Management Officer at WWU, said residents have been alerted to the imminent works, though planning permission has not yet been given: “We will soon be undertaking a phase of voluntary environmental improvement works to ensure the site remains suitable for continued use.
“Following the works, it is our intention to return the site to the current layout and a decision regarding any possible alternative use will be taken after that time.”