A former stable block in Machynlleth will be transformed into affordable visitor accommodation after the planning application was approved.
The Plas Stables next to Y Plas Georgian Mansion has long been dilapidated, however last month Powys County Council approved plans to see the Grade II listed 1840s building renovated into a 36-bed hostel.
Works may commence soon as the project has secured £600,000 funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the first phase, which includes repairs to secure the roof and structure.
The work will begin after obtaining a Bat License from Natural Resources Wales.
Mayor Jeremy Paige said: “This is an exciting development that will provide much-needed local accommodation and will boost the town’s economy by encouraging visitors to spend locally.
“Machynlleth’s historic buildings are seen as an important asset to the town and to its community.”
The renovations aim to support the town's tourist economy by converting the town council property into ‘reasonably priced but high quality ‘lodge’ type visitor accommodation, especially for people who come to the area on foot, bike or public transport’.
It will offer town-centre accommodation for the town's many annual festivals, as well as space for community members for events and activities such as residential courses.