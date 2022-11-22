Repair cafes open in two new locations
Subscribe newsletter
Repair cafes are a relatively new idea, but they are finding a growing following in west Wales with both the public and the skilled people who volunteer for them.
Two new repair cafes have recently been started in Newcastle Emlyn and St Dogmaels, to join other established events in the area including Aberaeron and Carmarthen.
People visiting a repair cafe are invited to bring along their broken items from home, including toasters, lamps, clothes, bikes, toys or blades that need sharpening etc. Anything other than microwaves or white goods are welcome and can usually be repaired by volunteer specialists. Any electrical item is PAT tested before it leaves so people know their item is safe for use.
A spokesperson for Repair Cafe Wales, Hilary Edwards, who helps support the growing network of repair cafes across Wales said: “By promoting repairs, we help reduce waste going to landfill.
“Every year, we throw away huge amounts, even items which have very little wrong with them, which could easily be used again after a simple repair.
“Many people don’t feel confident to repair things themselves and sometimes we forget that we can have things repaired, instead of using up valuable resources by buying new items.
“As well as being better for the environment, our repair cafe aims to save people money, share precious repair skills that are being lost, and bring the local community together at a low-key, enjoyable event.”
All repairs are conducted for free, People can make a donation if they wish, but it is not compulsory.
“For me it is about promoting the ‘make do and mend’ culture as well as meeting people and helping to grow strong links within our community,” said Jane Mansfield, who runs the newly opened repair cafe in Newcastle Emlyn which grew out of the newly formed local resilience group Cadernid Castell Newydd Emlyn Resilience.
“Repairers looked at everything from bikes, leather bags, electrical items, sewing repairs to sharpening of knives and shears at our first event in September.
“There was a real happy buzz of activity throughout the session with most people lingered for a drink and a chat. We were delighted with the response and are really looking forward to our next repair cafe in Newcastle Emlyn. ”
Key to the success of any repair cafe is not only the volunteers who carry out the repairs, but also the people who meet, greet and work in the kitchen making sure everyone is fed and watered.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering in any way, including in the general running of the repair cafes, should contact the relevant repair cafe direct.
The next local repair cafe events are: St Dogmaels, Memorial Hall, Saturday, 3 December, 10am to 1pm; Aberaeron, Saturday, 3 December, 10am to 1pm.
For more information on the Aberaeron event, go to www.facebook.com/aberaeronrepaircafe
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |