An open day at Criccieth RNLI station was well-attended.
As well as members of the public, other services attended the event on Saturday, 24 August.
Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team joined Criccieth RNLI as they celebrated 175 years of saving lives at sea.
“It was fantastic to support another local team in our community alongside other partner emergency services including Gwylwyr y Glannau Criccieth / Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team and Wales Air Ambulance Charity,” an Aberglaslyn team spokesperson said.