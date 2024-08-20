A frightened female has been rescued from the Llyn Peninsula after getting lost at night.
Aberyglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team received a call to help the lone female at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, 30 July.
Nine team members were deployed to locate and assist the female, who is in her 50s, and had become lost in the dark on Yr Eifl (Garn Ganol).
“The casualty was not injured, but was getting cold and frightened, so it was imperative the team reached her as quickly as possible,” a team spokesperson said.
“While two team vehicles made their way from base, the North Wales Police helicopter quickly located the casualty and promptly relayed the grid reference so a foot party could walk up to find her. The casualty was very grateful for warm layers and snacks, was equipped with a head torch and guided down on foot to her awaiting husband.”
