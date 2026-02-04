Powys County Council granted an extension on permission given for two weather masts to collect data for two potential windfarm sites - Rhiwlas and Banc Du Energy Parks.
However a residents group, the Saving Banc Du and Rhiwlas Action Group, oppose the extended permission, which gives Bute Energy an extra two years to gather information on weather conditions at the sites via two 82 metre masts, installed three years ago.
Spokesperson for the group, Sandy Craig, said that in granting the extension, the council was “greasing the wheels” for “colossal” wind turbines to be built, paving the way for private developers to “industrialise” mid-Wales hills.
Sandy added: “The community is challenging the council over its decision to approve weather masts on hills the Welsh government have not designated as 'Pre-Assessed Areas' for wind development.
“Under the National Development Plan (Future Wales 2040), the Welsh government has carefully selected specific parts of Wales where wind farms should be prioritised.
“Banc Du and Rhiwlas fall outside of these pre-assessed zones.
“Yet, Powys County Council is granting permissions that effectively allow developers to speculate for wind on our most sensitive landscapes without any strategic mandate.
“This speculation is particularly reckless given the extreme environmental sensitivity of these sites adjacent to the River Severn and the highly protected River Wye Special Area of Conservation.
“Wind infrastructure here risks irreparable damage to our ecosystems and the pristine landscape that our National Trails, National Cycle Route 8, and our vital tourism industry rely on.
“Industrialising these hills jeopardises the experience for thousands of visitors who enjoy the Hafren Forest, the Severn Way, and the Wye Valley Walk, and our unique landscape, all of which are essential to our local economy and the families whose livelihoods depend on tourism.”
Banc Du Energy Park would sit 2km northwest of Llangurig and host six turbines up to 220m high, projected to harness enough energy to power 37,936 homes a year.
Rhiwlas Energy Park would sit 1.3km southeast of Llangurig, hosting 13 turbines creating enough energy to power 79,000 homes.
A spokesperson for Powys County Council responded, stating that “all planning applications are considered and evaluated on their individual merits and specific circumstances against relevant local and national policy and legislation”.
Bute Energy also responded that the Welsh government’s pre-assessed areas did not limit potential development elsewhere, with a spokesperson adding: “Bute Energy is committed to delivering renewable energy projects to the highest standards.
“Each of our planning applications is informed by public consultation, feedback from communities and rigorous environmental surveys.
“All of our projects will enhance habitats and the natural environment around our sites, delivering a net benefit to biodiversity over each project’s lifetime.
“Our projects will generate clean homegrown energy, deliver long-term investment in local areas and reinforce Wales’ energy security.”
According to them, UK-wide research shows no negative impact on local tourism from wind farms.
