A LANDSLIDE has left mud and rubble within metres of homes along the harbour wall in Aberystwyth.
The slide occurred at around 10am this morning along the edge of a layby on the road leading to Tanybwlch beach from Trefechan.
Nearby resident, Keith Hiatt, sent the Cambrian News these photos and said: "Fortunately, it hasn't affected the homes, but that van at the top is very close to the edge.
The landslide occurred at around 10am on Wednesday morning (Keith Hiatt)
"It appears about a metre's length of land has fallen from the car park area down into the garden."
Mr Hiatt has reported the landslide to Ceredigion County Council and Natural Resources Wales, who have both been contacted by the Cambrian News for comment.