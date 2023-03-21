Despite dreadful weather and a road closure making parking difficult in the town, Harlech’s Neuadd Goffa was packed full with residents last Tuesday who had come to help decide the fate of the local swimming pool.
The meeting was chaired by Edwina Evans, chair of Harlech Community Council, who explained that voters from Harlech would decide whether or not to support the centre from the precept paid by residents of the town. Harlech Ardudwy Leisure Centre is the only community swimming pool in Gwynedd not directly supported by the county council, but by contributions from the community councils along the Ardudwy Coast.
The importance of enabling swimming lessons along the coast was clearly understood by those attending the meeting. Volunteer board member Heidi Williams said the centre could not continue without help from the precept. She also stressed the need for more board members.
The meeting heard that the centre was important not only to local residents but also as a vital resource for local businesses as a tourist attraction drawing visitors to the area.
Those who attended the meeting received leaflets stating that every household between Talsarnau and Barmouth contribute between 40 and pence a week from their council tax payments towards the running of the swimming pool in Harlech. The leaflet asked if people were still happy to contribute so that the volunteer board can look at options and retain staff currently employed at HAL.
Energy costs have spiralled from £4,000 a month last year to £12,000 a month. The trustees have to face the closure of the pool on a temporary basis whilst keeping the cafe and climbing wall open to give them time to apply for more grants for the long term viability of the pool.
Cllr Gwynfor Owen, who represents Harlech and nearby Llanbedr on Gwynedd Council, said he was not prepared to throw in the towel.
“Ten days ago it was due to shut within 24 hours but funding has come in from various sources since then. We hope that we’ll be able to carry on through Easter – by then we’ll know if recent grant applications have been successful.”
“For the last five years the community council has given £20,000 a year towards the cost of keeping the pool open and there was overwhelming support from the public present in the meeting for this support to continue.
“Many people said last night that they’d be happy for that figure to be doubled or even trebled to keep the pool going.
“The main problem is the rise in energy costs from £4,000 a month towards the end of last year to nearly £12,000 a month now. Costs have gone way beyond what is reasonable”.
The safety of local children is an important reason to keep the swimming pool open, Cllr Owen added.
It is possible for the pool to switch to a cheaper form of energy, but major funding is needed to do that.
Gwynedd Council has written off a £6,000 debt incurred by the leisure centre, which has been a great help, said Cllr Owen.
Harlech Community Council will meet on Monday, 3 April to discuss the consultation, and other community councils will also be discussing the issue over the next month.
Cllr Owen said: “Harlech is just one community council that has given their support over the years. Every other town and community council will be meeting over the next month I hope all will continue to support this valuable asset. The last 12 to 15 years has been an incredibly successful story with the community supporting their pool and long may this story continue.”