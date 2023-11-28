Over 100 local residents of Glandyfi, Eglwys Fach and Ffwrnais have taken part in a march through the villages as part of their campaign to make them safer for pedestrians.
The march took place on Saturday, 18 November with protesters holding banners and wearing high vis jackets to highlights the dangers of walking through the villages.
Over 100 local residents of marched on the A487 through their villages to garner support for their ongoing campaign for a safe walking route through the villages.
Campaigners want Welsh Government deputy minister Lee Waters to reduce the speed limit from 40pmh to 30mph.
They also want a pavement to allow young residents to get safely to the bus stops to catch school buses and to use public transport, and for others to walk safely to the hall and church and generally walk from one village to another as well as within the villages.
Prior to the start of the march there were speeches from Ceredigion councillor Catrin M S Davies and Elin Jones, Ceredigion MS, who came to support the campaign and to apologise on behalf of the Senedd for failing to solve the safety issues in the villages as the campaign first started in 1972.
The march then took one hour to make its way through the villages, managing heavy traffic as they went.
There was plenty of support from passing cars and lorries who, campaigners say, would be happy to drive more slowly to avoid more fatal accidents on this stretch of road.
Community councillor Ruth Stevenson, who started an ongoing petition about the road safety issues said: “It was important that we came together as a community to show Welsh Government that these are pressing issues for us and that the residents of north Ceredigion are not going to stop campaigning for safety in their villages.
“It was great to see so many people gathering for the march on a wet cold day in November – it just shows that people want change in Glandyfi, Eglwys Fach and Ffwrnais.”
The next stage of the campaign is to make a short film, coordinated by local film maker Anne Marie Carty, highlighting the difficulties that local residents face on a daily basis.
A meeting took place in the Iron Room in Eglwys Fach on Monday, 27 November to talk about the issues residents face and to hear how they can get involved in making the film.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said in response: “We take road safety very seriously and regularly review police collision data to inform the need for additional measures.
“We are in the process of revising guidance on setting local speed limits and, on completion, will undertake a review of speed limits across Wales.”
The Welsh Government has however commissioned a specific feasibility study for the provision of a footpath in Eglwys Fach and Ffwrnais.
This is due to be completed by the end of January 2024 with a proposed scheme and detailed design to follow subject to funding and prioritisation.