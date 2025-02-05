Ceredigion residents are invited to attend an energy efficiency drop-in session organised by Ceredigion County Council’s Housing Service.
Residents are invited to call in to explore schemes available and to receive advice on energy efficiency measures that can be taken in their homes to help alleviate high fuel bills and reduce carbon emissions.
The drop-in session will take place at Lampeter Wellbeing Centre on Friday, 21 February, from 11.30 to 4pm.
Since the beginning of the energy crisis in October 2021, the average energy bill has increased significantly with many unable to afford to heat their homes.
Citizens Advice Ceredigion, the Energy Saving Trust, West Wales Care & Repair and Severn Wye Energy Agency will offer energy efficiency advice.