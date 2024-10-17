RESIDENTS along an Aberystwyth street have spoken of their anger after receiving ‘bullying’ letters from Ceredigion council, threatening them with jail time if they continue to place bollards on the street.
People living along Maes yr Afon near Park Avenue football stadium have received a letter from Ceredigion County Council telling them to stop placing bollards outside their homes to save themselves a parking space, or they could face 51 weeks in prison and a fine.
Many of the residents, including town councillor Mair Benjamin, have health conditions meaning they can’t walk far and she is calling yet again for residents’ parking in Aberystwyth town centre and raised concerns over plans to renovate the nearby car park, which would cut into Maes yr Afon.
Cllr Benjamin said: “What do they want to do? Put a 79-year-old woman in jail?
“I put the bollards outside my home as I have a heart condition and can’t walk far.
“Other residents have health conditions too.
“What we need is a residents parking scheme. Ceredigion are missing a trick.
“Think of the money they could make from those who live in town.”
In a letter to residents from Rhodri Llwyd, Corporate Director for Highways at Ceredigion County Council, he writes: “It has been noted that some residents of Maesyrafon have been placing traffic cones and/or other objects on the highway to reserve parking spaces for their own private vehicles. We write to remind you that these objects may constitute an unnecessary obstruction of the highway.”
The letter continues: “If a person, without lawful authority or excuse, in any way obstructs the free passage along a highway he is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 51 weeks or a fine or both.”
Cllr Benjamin feels the letter is heavy handed and that Ceredigion County Council is not listening to people and the concerns they have.
Cllr Benjamin also raised fears over Ceredigion County Council plans to expand the car park into the former Arriva bus depot, which could involve knocking a wall down that currently separates Maes yr Afon from the car park, which she says protects the homes from flooding.
The initial plans also show a number of cherry blossom trees are to be cut down with new trees planted.
Ceredigion County Council wants to enlarge the existing car park to replace the number of parking spaces that will be lost along the promenade due to its plans to widen the pavement and insert a cycle lane.
The plans would see the car park expanded into the old Arriva depot, which was once dubbed a prime retail location, but plans have been thwarted due to flooding concerns, with the nearby former Kwik Save site also sitting dormant for several years after the Welsh Government refused Aldi planning permission to build a supermarket on the site.
The scheme, if given the go ahead will create around 150 new car parking spaces, but will block off access from Maesyrafon and Greenfield Street, with the turning onto Park Avenue being the only access point.
Aberystwyth Town Council has also objected to the car park plans, saying: “We welcome the efforts being made to provide additional car parking spaces.
“Nevertheless, the town council objects due to concerns over the development’s impact on flood risk in the area.”
Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “Whilst Ceredigion County Council does not comment on individual cases, placing items without permission on the public highway thereby causing an obstruction is an offence under Section 137 of the Highways Act 1980.
“There is no current proposal to alter the width of the street along Maes-yr-Afon, and should residents wish to comment on the current planning application in relation to Maes-yr-Afon car park, then they are advised to do so directly.”