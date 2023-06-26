Aberarth residents will open their gardens to the public for the first time since lockdown on Sunday, 2 July.
Between 11am and 3pm, 16 gardens will be open, showcasing all sorts of interesting and inspirational plants and produce, many with amazing sea and coastal views.
The starting point is the village hall where visitors can buy a map for £1. Cream teas will also be on offer there.
Many gardens are also offering extras such as an art gallery, children’s activities, Pimm's, ice cream, sangria and more for cash donations.
This year’s theme is ships in line with Aberarth’s ship building history. Proceeds go the village hall renovation fund. Disabled and other parking is available at the hall but walking or public transport is encouraged.