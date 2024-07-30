A Gwynedd restaurant and a takeaway have received new food hygiene ratings.
The restaurant, Baxter Storey Ltd in Llanberis, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
It was given the maximum score after assessment on 8 May, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Gwynedd's 503 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 445 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Gwynedd takeaway, Caernarfon Kebab And Burger House, Caernarfon, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
It was given the score after assessment on 21 June, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Gwynedd's 131 takeaways with ratings, 109 (83 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.