A Gwynedd takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Harlech Tandoori, a takeaway at Llys Y Graig Stryd Fawr, Harlech, was given the minimum score after assessment on 15 September, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The website states major improvement is necessary when it comes to hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building and the management of food safety.
It means that of Gwynedd’s136 takeaways with ratings, 113 (83 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
