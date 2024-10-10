Plans to build a “final dwelling” retirement bungalow for the developers of a Cross Inn housing estate have been refused despite a call for backing by a senior councillor as there was a policy need for “affordable homes for local people”.
An application recommended for refusal at the 9 October meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, sought permission for a bungalow, garage, and associated works at Plot 27, Heol Y Cwm.
The application was brought to the committee at the request of local member Cllr Matthew Vaux who said “there is a definite need for housing across the county” and that “Cross Inn is a sustainable location, there are bus routes, local shops etc.”
“This final dwelling on the residential estate will complete the entire site,” he said.
“It will be providing a purpose-built retirement bungalow for the developers of the entire site.
“These applicants have contributed significantly to the provision of on-site affordable housing throughout the construction of their residential development, providing 10 affordable units in total.”
The report said a previous, larger, application was refused earlier this year partly on the basis there was “no demonstrated need for any additional open market dwellings in Cross Inn”.
Local community council Llanllwchaearn objected to the proposal, saying: “The community council continue to agree with the previous reasons for refusing the original application.”
“There’s no need for further open market houses in Cross Inn,” the council added.
“The need is for affordable housing for local people.”
The application was subject to previous consideration by the planning committee’s ‘cooling off’ group, which felt there was “scope to consider an additional affordable home at the site in line with the findings of the LHMA, but not an open market property.”
At the October meeting, Cllr Gareth Lloyd praised the high quality of the estate, but stressed that planning policy prevented the granting of an open-market house, moving that the application be refused.
“I would support an affordable house, but that isn’t; it’s out of our hands,” he said.
At the meeting, members backed the officer recommendation to refuse the open-market application.