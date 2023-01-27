FREE Wi-fi will return to Aberystwyth town centre after the town council decided to take over the scheme.
Free internet across Aberystwyth town centre was set up by Advancing Aberystwyth, the Business Improvement District scheme, that disbanded in 2021 after traders voted not to continue with it.
The infrastructure is still however in place across the town and funding has been secured to reintroduce the Wi-fi.
Aberystwyth town councillor, Emlyn Jones, said: “'We’ve recently been working with the LEADER funding group through Ceredigion County Council to fund the renewal of the town WiFi
“Aberystwyth Town Council has agreed to own and take on the maintenance cost of the network, going forward.”
A tender is currently out for a company to undertake the work and it is hoped that Wi-fi will be restored in the town by mid March.
Free Wi-fi in the town is not only a draw for locals and visitors, but the data it provides can give businesses a better understanding of footfall and habits of people coming to Aberystwyth.