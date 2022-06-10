Return of music festival is a hit

The atmosphere at the newly revived Rock the Castle was great ( N/a )

THE return of a music festival in Meirionnydd has been hailed a success.

Rock the Castle/Roc Y Castell music festival in Harlech returned with a bang on Saturday, 14 May, following two years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harlech and Llanbedr councillor, Gwynfor Owen, congratulated the festival’s organisers, especially Jim and Sheila Lees for their hard work in putting on this event.

“Harlech and the surrounding area have so many volunteers which are involved in different activities, and this event was indeed a showcase which was enjoyed by locals, as well as visitors, who had travelled miles to attend,” Cllr Owen said.

“I would like to thank all those who worked so hard to make the event possible, the artists who performed as well as those who came along to enjoy the evening.

“The past 24 months have been difficult due to the pandemic, and many people have felt lonely and isolated due to the restrictions on social interaction which had made arranging festivals like this impossible until now.

“It has been a long time since local people have been able to get together to build a sense of community.

“The unique setting within the castle walls provided an amazing backdrop for the live bands and music on stage.

“Near perfect weather displayed stunning views of the coast and mountains of Snowdonia.”

Cllr Owen was also keen to thank all the sponsors of the event.

These included local businesses who gave donations and practical support, together with grants from Snowdonia National Park Authority’s Community Fund and Cyngor Gwynedd’s Events Development Fund.

He added: “Our thanks, lastly, should go to every volunteer who worked tirelessly to ensure that everything ran smoothly, especially in setting up the event and clearing, once everyone else had gone home.

“There were certainly some tired bones the following day.