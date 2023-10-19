The House with Chicken Legs has been turned into a charming piece of theatre and there are two more chances to see the show in Aberystwyth.
I went last night and thoroughly enjoyed the show. I am not familiar with Sophie Anderson’s best-selling novel of the same name, but the story was brought to life brilliantly by a cast of just six actors who played multiple parts.
The audience was transported to Baba’s house, a place filled with puppets, live music and magic. Louise Howard plays Baba beautifully.
We meet Marinka played by Eve de Leon Allen. She is brilliant in the role of a young girl who dreams of a normal life where she can stay somewhere long enough to make friends; but there’s one problem – her house has chicken legs and moves on without warning. The show is, as advertised, funny, thought-provoking and full of life as it deftly navigates the complexities of loss from a whole new perspective.
Dan Willis expertly brings his Jackdaw the puppet bird to life and we really believe in the friendship between the bird and Marinka.
Elouise Warboys as Nina touches our hearts with her sensitive portrayal, Michael Barker is perfect as Ben and Stephanie Levi-John as Yaga is a tour de force.
The set is almost a character in itself, and whilst personally I would have loved the hardworking stage crew moving the set to have been in costume, their appearances didn’t distract me too much from the wonderful storytelling on stage.
The House With Chicken Legs continues at Aberystwyth Arts Centre tonight and tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, 19 and 20 October (7.30pm). Catch it if you can!