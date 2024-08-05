A reward has been offered in the search for convicted drug dealer Lynne Leyson. Leyson was convicted for Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property in May 2023.
She failed to appear for her sentencing hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 21 July 2023 and was sentenced in her absence at Swansea Crown Court on 15 September 2023 to nine years in prison.
Leyson was one of six people arrested following a warrant at Pibwr Farm in Carmarthen in October 2021 when officers found 592g of cocaine with a street value of between £47,760 and £60,200, 1.4kg of cannabis with a street value of approximately £15,615, £17,190 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.
The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1000 for information the charity exclusively receives - via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 - leading to the arrest of Lynne Leyson.
She has also been added to the Most Wanted section of their website. Information would be taken by the charity anonymously.
Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Jones said: “I urge anyone with information of Leyson’s whereabouts to come forward.
“You can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, which is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to her arrest.
“She is known to have connections in the Carmarthen and Swansea area but may have travelled further afield. Someone knows where she is or has been over the last few months. Please come forward with any information.”
Leyson is described as a white female, approx. 5ft 4inches tall, of medium build, straight dark coloured hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lynne Leyson, then please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
*Note: Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the reward. The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.