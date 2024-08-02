Cardigan Castle will host two family shows - ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’ and ‘BAMBOO’.
The first is on Saturday, 10 August at 7pm (Doors open at 6pm).
Who killed Sir Charles Baskerville? Can anyone prevent the same fate befalling Sir Henry Baskerville? Is a monstrous hound really roaming Dartmoor? Why is someone systematically stealing Sir Henry’s shoes? And how does a ghostly hound manage to leave vast paw-prints and other unwelcome evidence of its existence?
Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson tackle the most baffling case of their careers in this faithful, cheeky but chilling adaptation.
Suitable for ages 8+, this is an open-air event. Wear appropriate footwear and bring a jacket/warm layer. The performance will go ahead come rain or shine.
You are welcome to bring your own low-backed camping chair or rug to sit on. No seating will be provided.
On Wednesday, 14 and Thursday, 15 August at 4.30pm and 7.30pm, NoFit State Circus will inspire Cardigan Castle audiences with their spectacular new high-impact outdoor circus production ‘BAMBOO’.
The show uses bamboo and human bodies to reveal the fragility and beauty of our interconnected and interdependent life on this planet.
The artists arrive at an empty stage, bringing bundles of bamboo. They build towering sculptures which morph, transform and become an improbable, delicate circus playground that seems to defy the laws of physics.
Inhabited by world-class circus artists and acrobats, the structures bend, and flex, adding to the tension, drama, and sense of jeopardy that lies at the heart of great circus.
A meaningful, joyful performance with live music, comedy and amazing feats of strength and agility. We celebrate what’s possible when humans and the natural world trust each other and work in harmony.
Seating is provided at this event so please do not bring your own.
Once again, this is an open-air event, but it will not be able to go ahead in wet weather.
Mwldan is the sole ticketing outlet for these events. Tickets may be bought on the door subject to availability. Book in advance to avoid disappointment.