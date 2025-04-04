Clwb Gogerddan at Ysgol Gynradd Rhydypennau has won two awards at the Clybiau Plant Cymru Kids’ Clubs Out of School Childcare Awards 2025.
Their first award was for Play Champion, and was awarded for an Out of School Childcare Club that has championed children’s right to play and strive to provide high quality play opportunities for the children in their care.
The award recognised the value that Gogerddan Childcare place on staff and use of the outdoors.
They have utilised Welsh Government's Small Capital Grants Scheme, administered by the Childcare Unit at Ceredigion County Council, to develop an outside play space at their site, on the grounds of Ysgol Rhydypennau.
This has not only been beneficial to Clwb Gogerddan, but the School and Cylch Meithrin Rhydypennau are also able to access the outside space.
They also won the prestigious Out of School Club of the Year 2025 award.
They were awarded as a setting that embodies the Playwork Principles and is an excellent example of the benefit of quality play and childcare for children, families and communities.
Their investment in staff was again recognised, and their glowing inspection report from Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW).
The continuous aim to improve and develop the setting and emphasis on wellbeing of staff and children who attend made Clwb Gogerddan stand out to the judges.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Schools, said: “Congratulations to Clwb Gogerddan on winning both awards. Clwb Gogerddan provides a key service to working families by creating a safe and caring environment for children to attend whilst parents are working."
Carys Davies, Strategic Childcare Manager for Ceredigion, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Clwb Gogerddan. As highlighted in their recent CIW inspection report, they demonstrate that they are passionate about ensuring consistently high-quality childcare for the children and their families.”