The company behind the Cambrian News has sold its newspapers and digital titles to a joint venture between Iliffe Media Group and the Fowler family, marking a significant new chapter for one of the UK’s most established local media groups.
Tindle publishes 30 newspaper titles and associated digital platforms across Wales, the West Country, Surrey, Hampshire and the Isle of Man.
The businesses are being acquired by a joint venture between Iliffe Media Group Ltd and the Fowler family. The transaction ensures the titles will remain in private, family ownership, with a clear long-term commitment to independent, community-focused journalism.
Many of Tindle’s titles have served their communities for well over a century. The Monmouthshire Beacon was founded in 1837, the Tenby Observer in 1853, the Cornish & Devon Post in 1856 and the Farnham Herald in 1892 – reflecting a deep-rooted tradition of trusted local reporting spanning generations.
Iliffe Media Group publishes dozens of local and regional titles and has developed a strong track record in digital transformation, successfully building subscription-based models designed to secure the future of local news.
In Scotland, Iliffe operates a similar joint venture with the Fowler family through Highland News & Media, serving Inverness and the surrounding communities. The business was an early adopter of digital subscriptions and has achieved significant success through its reader revenue model.
Tindle Newspapers was founded by renowned newspaper entrepreneur Sir Ray Tindle. His first publishing venture was a newspaper created aboard his troop ship while sailing to active service in the Far East during the Second World War.
Owen Tindle, Chairman of Tindle Newspapers said, “We believe this change of ownership represents the best strategy for our much-loved local brands to succeed in the long term. The titles will benefit from the greater combined resources of the new owners and their significant experience in developing sustainable digital subscription models.”
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