This weekend, RNLI beach lifeguards will be extending the number of patrolled beaches and are encouraging the public to visit a lifeguarded beach.
This Saturday 15 June, several more beaches along the Welsh coast will begin to be patrolled by RNLI lifeguards for the season. The RNLI are encouraging those planning a trip to the coast to visit a lifeguarded beach.
Vinny Vincent RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Swansea said: “There are plenty of lifeguarded beaches around Wales to choose from. Remember to swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags, or surf, kayak or stand-up paddleboard between the black and white flags.
“The lifeguards position the flags in the safest area of the beach, if you see a red flag the lifeguards have deemed that area of the beach as unsafe. If you ever have any questions, feel free to approach the lifeguards.”
From Saturday 15 June, RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling from 10am-6pm at the following locations:
In Ceredigion, Borth and Llangrannog are being patrolled full time. Aberystwyth North and South, New Quay, Tresaith and Aberporth are all being patrolled on weekends only up until 13 July when they will begin full-time patrols.
In Pembrokeshire, Newport Sands, Poppit Sands, Whitesands, Newgale Central and South, Broad Haven, Freshwater West, Tenby North, Tenby Castle, Tenby South and Saundersfoot will begin full-time patrols.
In Swansea, Aberavon, Caswell Bay, Langland Bay, and Port Eynon are being patrolled full time. Three Cliffs and Pembrey are being patrolled on weekends only up until 29 June when they will begin to be patrolled full time.
In Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan, Rest Bay, Coney Bay, Trecco Bay and Whitmore Bay are all being patrolled full time. Southerndown, Ogmore and Llantwit Major will begin full-time patrols from 29 June.
In Denbighshire, Rhyl and Prestatyn beaches are being patrolled on Saturdays and Sundays only until 29 June when they will begin full-time patrols.
Chris Cousens RNLI Water Safety Lead said: “If you’re visiting the coast, remember to visit a lifeguarded beach. It's safest not to go into the water alone - the person you're with can help you stay safe. And ensure that you’re always carrying a mobile phone.
“If you unexpectedly find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live. If you see anyone else in difficulty anywhere along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”