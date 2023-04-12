Aberdyfi RNLI is looking for a volunteer press officer to help them save lives at sea.
Lifeboat press officers are vital, working to promote local crews and their lifesaving work.
From writing press releases about shouts and notable events, liaising with media and arranging interviews, some press officers also run social media and help with editing videos.
Lifeboat press officers can come from all kinds of backgrounds, and full training is provided.
Siwan Holloway, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: “Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in their local community, to save lives and become part of the larger RNLI family.
“We can’t keep people safe without the support of our wonderful volunteers, who truly make a difference every day no matter which role they are fulfilling. Becoming a volunteer lifeboat press officer is a great chance to play a crucial part in helping to save lives. We’re looking for enthusiastic people with good communication and IT skills to be part of the amazing team in Aberdyfi.”
The RNLI provides first class training and equipment, guidance and support to all volunteers.
If you think you have the skills and the time to volunteer at Aberdyfi you can apply at volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/lifeboat-press-officer-aberdovey-518345.html by 16 April.