RNLI puts out mayday to raise vital funds

PWLLHELI RNLI is appealing to the public to help them raise vital funds.

Usually they are the ones answering mayday calls but this time they have issued their own, and it’s their most serious one yet.

Last year, Pwllheli RNLI was called out 20 times and came to the aid of 40 people. Now the lifesaving charity is calling on the people of Pwllheli to join them in the Mayday Mile to raise vital funds to keep you and your family safe this summer.

This year’s Mayday Mile is on Sunday, 22 May, along the promenade in Pwllheli.

Everyone is welcome to take part by running or walking, and there’s no set distance to complete. You can do one mile, 5k, or as far as you want.

The event starts at 11am and there is no sponsorship or entry fee, but the RNLI will be there with their collection buckets.

Volunteers from the Pwllheli RNLI will also be taking part. Shore crew member Caroline Jones said: “I am planning to walk the mile in my kit and I’m excited to be part of this fundraising drive for the charity which saves lives at sea.

“Everyone is welcome, so why not come down on the 22 May to join in the fun.”

The money raised will make sure RNLI lifesavers have everything they need to keep families safe this summer.

Alison Hayes, RNLI Pwllheli fundraising team chairperson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to raise funds for the RNLI. We are hoping for a big turnout so why not come down to the promenade to join in, or watch and make a donation.

“Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to raise funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most. But we need to be ready. Training, kit, stations, fuel … these are just some of the things we need to save lives, and your fundraising can help.”