New Quay RNLI has announced their fundraisers will be holding the first ever RNLI Reindeer Run in New Quay this December.
The event will take place at Haven Quay West Holiday Park in New Quay on Sunday 10th December with the run taking place on the beach. Registration will begin at 9am at the Owners Club with the fun run starting at 10.30am. Entry cost will be £10 and £5 with the minimum age requirement of 11 years old to participate.
Doreen Turner, New Quay RNLI fundraising member and organiser of the event said: “We are very excited to bring this great event to New Quay.
"All are welcome to join in to help raise vital funds for the New Quay RNLI Appeal. You can run or walk the 5k circular route along the beach and then claim your Reindeer Run medal."