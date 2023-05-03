Three people and a dog have been rescued by the RNLI.
Pwllheli RNLI's Shannon lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard at 4.21pm on Monday, 1 May, to assist a 26ft motorboat with mechanical failure and taking on water, located east of Llanbedrog headland with three people and a dog on board. The all-weather lifeboat launched at 4.38pm with six volunteer crew onboard arriving on scene at 4.50pm.
The lifeboat moved alongside the motorboat and it was established that the salvage pump, which had been made ready, was not required as the skipper had managed to restart the engine and the boat was underway.
The reason for taking on water was a missing bung and as the boat was underway the water levels reduced. The skipper was satisfied that the problem was now under control so Pwllheli RNLI lifeboat escorted the casualty safely back to Pwllheli Marina where the boat was recovered to its trailer on the slipway.
The weather was partly cloudy with good visibility, a gentle north-westerly breeze and calm seas.
The lifeboat returned to Pwllheli RNLI lifeboat station and was made ready for service at 6.24pm.
Pwllheli RNLI Coxswain, Tomos Moore, said: "The casualty vessel did the right thing in contacting the coastguard early to seek assistance."