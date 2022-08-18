RNLI rescue two people struggling in sea
Abersoch RNLI crew have been called upon to save two people in difficulty at sea.
A member of the public walking along the coast path raised the alarm after spotting two people in difficulty in the water near in St Tudwals sound.
The RNLI volunteer crew was paged at 3.05pm and the Peter & Ann Setten inshore lifeboat launched at 3.16pm.
On arrival at the scene, in a moderate sea state and a strong offshore wind, the crew was guided to the two casualties by the helm of the Abersoch Boat Trips rib which was coming through the sound at St Tudwals after responding to a call from Holyhead Coastguard.
The two adult males, who were both wearing buoyancy aids, had got into difficulty whilst out sailing in their dinghy and were unable to make any headway against the strong offshore wind. They had abandoned the dinghy and were attempting to swim ashore.
The casualties were taken on board the lifeboat and were immediately assessed by the crew. After establishing a safe tow the lifeboat returned the casualties and their vessel to the safety of Machroes beach. No further medical assistance was required.
The crew left the scene at 3.44pm and the lifeboat was thoroughly washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.
Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm, Andy Gunby, said: “Much appreciation is sent to the members of the public who called 999 and raised the alarm with HM Coastguard and to Abersoch Boat Trips for their swift response to the call.
“This highlights the need to always carry a means of calling for help, staying with your vessel and wearing a suitable lifejacket at all times, as well as the importance of knowing how to contact the coastguard.”
If you get into difficulty or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.
