Joseph Parry (1841-1903) was the first professor of music at Aberystwyth University in 1874. It was in Aberystwyth that Blodwen was first performed on 21 May 1878 in Aberystwyth’s Temperance Hall on Queen’s Road. It was the first opera written by a Welsh composer and also to be performed in Welsh, and was successful, with a further 500 performances worldwide by 1896.