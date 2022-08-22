RNLI rescue two people struggling to sail yacht
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Monday 22nd August 2022 3:30 pm
(Barmouth Lifeboat )
BARMOUTH RNLI have rescued two people struggling to sail a yacht.
The pagers sounded at 3.45pm on Saturday, 20 August, and the volunteer crew of the lifeboat, Ella Larsen, was tasked by HM coastguard to a yacht in the bay with two people of board who were experiencing difficulties.
The crew launched with good visibility into a moderately rough sea.
Upon arrival at the vessel, the lifeboat crew found the sailors to be inexperienced but were safe and well.
The lifeboat crew established a tow to St Tudwal’s Islands, where they were met by the lifeboat from Pwllheli. They towed the yacht and crew back into harbour.
Barmouth RNLI headed home where the lifeboat was washed down and readied for service at 9.30pm.
If you'd like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
