RNLI rush to aid of injured sailor

Abersoch RNLI rushed to the aid of an injured sailor anchored off Llanbedrog headland.

The volunteer crew was paged by the coastguard at 8.41pm on Saturday, 2 July.

The casualty, an adult male, had fallen whilst making passage from Aberystwyth and had experienced engine failure and gib failure. He attempted to anchor the vessel off the headland at Llanbedrog but was unable to prevent the anchor from dragging.

The casualty was located by the volunteer crew after a brief search and a crew member was placed on board the 26 foot sailing yacht. The casualty was assessed and found to have a possible broken rib with a high pain score.

With no ambulance available and considering the welfare of the casualty, the decision was made to tow the vessel to Pwllheli Marina.

A safe tow was established and the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat made it’s way to the marina.

The crew were met by the coastguard unit who further assessed the adult male casualty.

The casualty was left in their care and the lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station at 11.13pm where the lifeboat was then thoroughly washed down, refuelled and left ready for service.

Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm, Andy Gundy, said: “This was a positive outcome with some good teamwork from all agencies involved.”