Thora Tenbrink, Professor of Linguistics at Bangor University said: "Speaking to people who have been cut off by the tide and rescued by the RNLI has been really enlightening. It is really important to understand what goes on in people’s minds in these crucial moments when potentially life-threatening decisions are being made. Thinking back to the situation, people do remember and readily tell us about their experience which helps us to understand people’s thought processes. Discourse analysis helps us to see the patterns of thought processes. We are pleased to be working with the RNLI in researching attitudes and understanding and identifying how safety messaging could help the charity save more lives."