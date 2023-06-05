ABERSOCH RNLI crew have thanked the crew of a local rib for assisting in the rescue of a sailing boat swamped with water.
The RNLI crew were paged by coastguard at 4.23pm Saturday, 28 May, following reports of a Squib sailing yacht swamped with water within the moorings.
The volunteer crew launched the Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat 4.35pm and arrived at the scene within three minutes.
The small sailing yacht had been taking part in a sailing regatta at South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club and due to the large swell had become swamped with water.
When the lifeboat arrived at the scene the Abersoch Hydro rib had already been in assistance to help the two casualties that were on board. After establishing a safe tow the volunteer crew towed the vessel to a safe distance close to the beach to enable the remaining water to be bailed.
A spokesperson for Abersoch RNLI said: “Our thanks go to the team at Abersoch Hydro who responded immediately in order to assist the casualties.”