The RNLI is asking those near the coast to be aware of the dangers of Storm Darragh this weekend.
Weather warnings have been issued for wind and rain from late on Friday, covering the whole of Wales, with gusts of up to 90mph.
Yellow weather warnings are in force for rain until early Sunday morning, and amber warnings for wind start early on Saturday morning until late evening.
For those who plan to visit the coast, the strong gusts pose a significant risk to safety and the lifesaving charity is urging the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
Chris Cousens, Regional Water Safety Lead said: “We know the predicted weather this week could lead to dangerous and uncertain conditions.
“If you plan on visiting the coast, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.
“If you find yourself in trouble unexpectedly in the water, remember to Float to Live; lie back in the water, extend your arms and legs and try to relax as best as you can until you get control of your breathing.
“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”
The RNLI's safety advice is:
- Stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges
- Check the weather forecast and tide times before you go
- Take a phone with you
- In an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard