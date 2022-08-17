Road closed after car collides with golf buggy
By Alexandra Bánfi | Reporter
Wednesday 17th August 2022 9:17 am
A Ceredigion road was closed after a collision between a car and a golf buggy.
At about 1pm, on Tuesday, 16 August, Dyfed Powys Police attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the B4353 north of Borth, near the Golf Club.
The vehicles involved in the collision were a blue Hyundai I10 and a golf buggy. The male driver of the golf buddy was taken to hospital.
The road was reopened yesterday evening.
